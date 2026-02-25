Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rushed To Hospital After Sudden Heart Attack On Birthday

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly suffered a heart attack on his 63rd birthday and has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition as fans await updates

Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly suffered a heart attack on the occasion of his 63rd birthday. The unexpected news has come as a shock to the film industry and his admirers across the country. What was meant to be a day of celebration reportedly turned into a moment of medical emergency, raising concerns about his health.

According to reports, he was immediately rushed to NH Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing the health scare. Medical sources indicate that he is currently undergoing treatment and remains under strict observation. A team of doctors is said to be closely monitoring his condition to ensure his recovery and stability.

As news of his hospitalisation spread, fans, colleagues, and well-wishers flooded social media with messages of support and prayers. The film fraternity is hopeful for positive news soon. While there has been no official detailed statement yet, everyone is eagerly waiting for a reassuring health update regarding the acclaimed director.