403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MOCI Confirms Availability Of Goods, Market Stability, Continuation Of Inspection Rounds
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) confirmed the abundant availability of goods and products at all sales outlets across the country, ensuring that consumer needs are met, market stability is maintained, and the flow of goods continues in a normal and regular manner Ministry stated in a press release Saturday that field inspection teams continue to carry out intensive inspection rounds at sales outlets and markets to monitor supply conditions, ensure that providers comply with the availability of essential goods, maintain price stability, and detect any violations, taking the necessary legal measures against them has also been made with sales outlets to operate 22 major branches around the clock across different areas of the country, ensuring the reinforcement of goods availability and facilitating consumers' access to their needs with ease Ministry reiterated its continuous commitment to providing a variety of high-quality options and encouraged consumers to report any observations or violations through official channels, affirming its dedication to protecting consumers and maintaining market stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment