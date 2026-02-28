Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Under Attack: Russia Suspends Flights To Iran And Israel Following Strikes

2026-02-28 04:17:37
[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog as Israel and the US attack Iran.]

The Russian Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that Russian air carriers had suspended flights to Iran and Israel.

Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.

The ministry said that in connection with the closure of Iranian and Israeli airspace, Russian air carriers, in cooperation with the ministry and Rosaviatsiya aviation watchdog, had worked out alternative flight routes in advance to ensure safe flights to the Persian Gulf countries.

Flight times will increase due to the longer distances, it said.

Khaleej Times

