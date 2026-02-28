Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Lebanese Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received today a telephone call from Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Nawaf Salam.

The call dealt with discussing developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that targeting Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles constituted a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, was inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and could not be accepted under any justification or pretext.

His Excellency pointed out in this regard that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

However, the renewed targeting of its territory did not reflect good faith and threatens the understanding upon which bilateral relations between the two countries were built.

His Excellency also stressed the need for an immediate halt to any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, prioritizing reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a way that preserves the security of the region.

For his part, the Lebanese Prime Minister expressed his country's condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations.