Dutch E-Commerce Platform Floynk Reaches 75 Active Sellers, Maintains 10% Monthly Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Five-Star Rated Marketplace Management Solution Saves Sellers 1-2 Hours Daily at €29-69/Month"Dutch e-commerce platform Floynk reaches 75 sellers with 10% monthly growth. The five-star marketplace management solution saves sellers 1-2 hours daily via automated repricing (54,000/hour), multi-channel sync, and intelligent optimization. At €29-69/month, costs 60-80% less than competitors with unlimited products and direct support. Founded by Patrick Gerrits with 15+ years experience. Free trial at

NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS - November 12, 2025 - Floynk, the integrated e-commerce management platform built by experienced marketplace sellers, has reached 75 active sellers while maintaining 10% monthly growth. The young company's customers report saving 1–2 hours daily while reducing software costs by 60-80% compared to traditional solutions, earning Floynk consistent five-star reviews for its combination of industry-leading automation, responsive support, and transparent pricing.

Online sellers traditionally juggle 5+ separate tools for pricing, inventory, orders, and invoicing, spending 10–15 hours weekly on manual tasks while paying hundreds of euros monthly for fragmented solutions. The five-star rated e-commerce platform consolidates these functions into a single dashboard, delivering automated repricing at 54,000 price checks per hour, real-time multichannel synchronization, and intelligent marketplace management optimization that helps sellers win more buy box positions while maintaining healthy margins.

"With Floynk I save time and make my customers happy. No need to juggle Excel sheets and different tools anymore. One dashboard for inventory, sales, and finances," reports one satisfied customer.

Industry-Leading Marketplace Management Performance at Accessible Pricing

Floynk's repricer processes 54,000 price adjustments per hour, the fastest in the Netherlands, using intelligent "Hunt Mode" algorithms that actively seek optimal pricing rather than simply racing to the bottom. The e-commerce platform automatically calculates minimum prices considering costs, shipping, marketplace fees, and desired markup, then adjusts prices dynamically while monitoring competitor movements.

Beyond repricing, Floynk's Marketplace Management tier provides:

. Real-time inventory synchronization across Bol, Shopify, WooCommerce, and Mirakl marketplaces

. Excel-like bulk editor enabling formula-based editing of thousands of products simultaneously

. Automated invoice generation and distribution to customers

. Feed management for Google Shopping, Daisycon, and TradeTracker

. Bol Insights with search volume analysis and keyword research

"Excellent e-commerce management platform. Helped my business grow and operate more efficiently. Highly recommended," reports an early adopter.

Rapid Growth Driven by Value and Support Quality

With 75 active sellers and 10% monthly growth, Floynk's expansion reflects strong market demand for affordable, integrated marketplace management. At €29-69 per month, the platform costs 60-80% less than comparable solutions while including unlimited products, full-feature access, and direct support via phone, chat, and email from the founding team.

"We built Floynk because we experienced these frustrations ourselves after 15 years selling online," explains Patrick Gerrits, Founder and CEO. "We've eliminated the need for five disconnected tools that cost sellers time and money. Our customers' five-star reviews confirm we've delivered on that promise."

The company's transparent, founder-led approach drives customer satisfaction. Floynk offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required, clearly published pricing with no hidden fees, and continuous communication about feature development.

"Perfect match for my webstore startup. Does exactly what it promises, exceptionally well. Absolute recommendation for e-commerce entrepreneurs," confirms another customer.

Growth Trajectory and Product Roadmap

The platform currently supports 75+ features with continuous development underway. Amazon integration enters beta in Q1 2026, with additional marketplace integrations planned throughout the year. As Floynk scales from 75 to 150+ sellers, the company maintains its focus on rapid feature development while preserving its early-stage pricing structure.

"Our growth validates the market need for integrated, affordable marketplace management," says Gerrits. "We're investing in platform capabilities while keeping prices accessible during this growth phase."

Pricing and Availability

Floynk offers three tiers with 14-day free trials (no credit card required):

. Repricer Plan (€29/month): Core repricing with 54,000 price checks/hour for single marketplace

. Marketplace Plan (€69/month): Complete multi-channel management with automation (most popular)

. Custom/Enterprise: Tailored solutions for specific business requirements

E-commerce sellers can start a free trial with full feature access at

About Floynk

Floynk is an integrated e-commerce management platform founded by Patrick Gerrits, an entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience operating online stores across games, merchandise, and toys sectors. Based in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Floynk consolidates pricing optimization, inventory management, order processing, and financial oversight into a single dashboard. The platform currently serves 75 active sellers with 10% monthly growth, supported by a dedicated team providing responsive customer support. Floynk supports Bol, Shopify, WooCommerce, and Mirakl integrations with Amazon launching in 2026.

For more information, visit