SSU Detains Russian Agent Planning Series Of Terrorist Attacks In Izmail

According to the investigation, the agent of the Russian special services attempted to detonate two improvised explosive devices in Izmail.

The terrorist attacks were planned to occur consecutively during rush hour. One explosion was supposed to take place near the local Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, and another - close to a nearby Defense Forces facility.

In this way, the Russians hoped to kill as many military personnel and civilians as possible.

SSU operatives exposed the enemy's plan in advance and detained the agent while he was planting an explosive device in a flower bed near a defense building.

According to case materials, the perpetrator of the Russian task was a 27-year-old local auto mechanic who had been recruited by Russian intelligence. He came to their attention while searching for easy earnings in Telegram channels.

Available data indicate that representatives of the Russian special service planned to activate the explosive device remotely. To carry out a remote detonation and obtain video confirmation of the explosions, the Russians instructed their agent to rent an apartment overlooking both intended attack sites.

The agent used the apartment not only to install cameras but also to manufacture the explosives, which he concealed inside fire extinguishers and filled with metal nuts for greater lethality.

SSU investigators have notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 15 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).

The perpetrator is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, a member of an FSB agent network who was preparing terrorist attacks in northern Ukraine was previously sentenced to up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

