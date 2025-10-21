Chaozhou: A Millennium-Old City Embraces Renewed Vitality

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) CHAOZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2025 – From November 28th to 30th, the city will host the 23rd Teochew International Convention, welcoming Teochew people from around the world and sharing the city's cultural story on a global stage. Leveraging this opportunity, Chaozhou has prioritized engagement with the global Teochew diaspora, mobilizing the strength of overseas communities and entrepreneurs to enhance development capacity and showcase cultural heritage.

The stage production“Return of the Great Tide: A Dream of Chaozhou”

Cultural assets are becoming a reliable driver of culture-and-tourism integration. At Chaozhou Theater, the stage production“Return of the Great Tide: A Dream of Chaozhou,” inspired by local intangible heritage, has earned strong word-of-mouth, with audiences praising its authentic presentation of living traditions.

Chaozhou, a renowned historical and cultural city in south China's Guangdong Province, offers scenic waterfronts and a deep cultural tradition shaped by a spirit of gongfu (meticulous practice) and refined aesthetics.

Spanning 2.36 square kilometers, the Ancient City (Chaozhou) has carried over two millennia of urban life. Over the combined National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the ancient city drew large crowds. By Guangji Bridge, a river-spanning light show lit both riverbanks, while a projection-mapping show at Zhenhai Tower narrated a millennium of history.

The ancient city of Chaozhou drew large crowds.

Chaozhou advances conservation and renewal in tandem, exploring integrated models that link culture, commerce and tourism. Today, this historic porcelain capital is taking solid steps in modernization and forging a refreshed industrial profile.

Recent figures highlight this momentum: Chaozhou has become a national leader in the production of intelligent toilets; the Huaying LNG receiving terminal (Phase I), with an annual handling capacity of 6 million tonnes, has come online; construction is accelerating on Datang Chaozhou Power Plant Units 5–6; pre-selected offshore wind projects in eastern Guangdong associated with Chaozhou have advanced; and the city recorded a breakthrough with its first batch of provincial-level“Green Factory” titles.

Aligning with Guangdong's High-Quality Development Project for Hundreds of Counties, Thousands of Towns, and Ten Thousand Villages, the city is deeply integrating rural greening initiatives with garden-city construction, mobilizing diverse stakeholders to craft micro-landscapes across urban and rural settings. These efforts are enhancing Chaozhou's overall aesthetic and substance, propelling it toward its goal of becoming a supremely livable and beautiful urban-rural area.