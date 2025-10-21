403
Live Broadcast Of Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony At Katara
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village announced it will broadcast the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum live on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in Wisdom Square. The event, open to the public, celebrates the rich history and splendor of Egyptian civilization.
The event is being organised in cooperation with the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Qatar, within the framework of the distinguished cultural relations between the two countries and Katara's commitment to strengthening bridges of cultural communication between peoples through events that celebrate global human heritage.
The Grand Egyptian Museum is the greatest antiquities museum in the world, Katara said in a post on its X platform.
The Grand Egyptian Museum houses more than 100,000 artifacts from various ancient Egyptian eras, including the complete collection of King Tutankhamun, which is being displayed for the first time in one place.
Katara invited the public to participate in this exceptional evening that blends the fragrance of history with the grandeur of human civilization."
