Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Live To Debut In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to make his live debut in Qatar on November 14 with Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded.
"The spectacular event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, dance, and cinematic magic, at the Asian Town Amphitheatre, Doha's premier open-air entertainment venue," a statement said yesterday.
Salman Khan will be joined by stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, singing sensation Stebin Ben, the king of comedy Sunil Grover, the master of moves Prabhu Deva, and showman Maniesh Paul.
The event is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, ensuring world-class production, choreography, and visual excellence.
Expect breathtaking stage design, immersive lighting, and a larger-than-life cinematic experience that will transform Asian Town into a pulsating celebration of Indian entertainment and culture.
The event is organised by Orbit Events and Marketing and Studiokraft, in partnership with Rami Productions and Amlark. Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is presented by Peace Homes Development, a leading Dubai-based real estate brand.
“This landmark event is more than just a concert – it's a celebration of culture, connection, and world-class entertainment that perfectly aligns with our brand's vision for excellence,” said Peace Homes Development founder and chairman Ahsan Wars.
Qatar Calendar and Visit Qatar are Platinum sponsors, Baladna Dairy the Powered By Sponsor, and Mall of Qatar the Official Venue Partner.
Adding to the excitement, 100 talented children will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform live on stage with Salman Khan. Auditions will take place at the Mall of Qatar (Oasis Stage) on October 30 and 31.
Tickets for Salman Khan Live in Qatar – Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded are now available on Platinumlist, Q-Tickets, Virgin Tickets and Snoonu, with prices starting from QR100, the statement added.
