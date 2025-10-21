Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Misnad Meets Egypt's Minister

2025-10-21 11:19:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad conferred with Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity Dr Maya Mursi, during her visit to Egypt.
The meeting explored bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, particularly in providing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. It also discussed opportunities for implementing future joint projects between the two countries, besides topics of common interest. Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad Dr Maya Mursi Qatar-Egypt

