Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Reiterates It Backing For Libya's Unity

2025-10-21 11:22:07
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met today with the visiting Member of the Libyan Presidential Council Abdullah Al Lafi.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations ways to support and enhance them.
They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in light of the ceasefire agreement in the Strip, besides topics of common interest.
HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar's firm stance supporting Libya's unity and fulfilling its people's aspirations for stability and development, as well as its full support for the Libyan political process, relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's sovereignty.

