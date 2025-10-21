Panama City Routes And Delegations Announced For The November 3 And 4 Parades -
Forty school bands, six independent bands, and two security forces will march along this route. The same routes will be maintained on November 4th, but the delegations participating in each route will be alternated. It was reported that the start time of the national parade on November 3 will be at 9:00 a.m. and, on November 4, it will begin at 8:00 a.m.
