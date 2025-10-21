Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama City Routes And Delegations Announced For The November 3 And 4 Parades

2025-10-21 11:15:07
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Director General of Education, Edwin Gordón, explained that two parade routes will be opened: Route 1 on November 3rd is the Presidency of the Republic (Old Town), where 39 school bands, 19 independent bands, and three security forces will march. This route starts at 3rd Street, Simon Bolivar Park, and ends at 26th Street, Balboa Avenue. While Route 2 is on Via España, with a route that will begin at the intersection of the Iglesia del Carmen and end at the Caja de Ahorros.

Forty school bands, six independent bands, and two security forces will march along this route. The same routes will be maintained on November 4th, but the delegations participating in each route will be alternated. It was reported that the start time of the national parade on November 3 will be at 9:00 a.m. and, on November 4, it will begin at 8:00 a.m.



