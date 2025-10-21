403
Amir's Speech Reaffirms Qatar's Commitment To Supporting Just Peace In Region: Speaker
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim affirmed that the speech of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the inauguration of the first ordinary session of the second legislative term, embodies the wise leadership's vision for the future of the State. It reinforces the path of comprehensive development, consolidates institutional governance, safeguards the country's supreme interests, and reaffirms Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting just peace in the region, particularly the Palestinian cause.
HE Speaker of the Shura Council explained that His Highness the Amir's speech reflected the leadership's approach in promoting justice and national participation, and empowering Qatari citizens as both the focus and goal of development. He pointed out that the Shura Council will be guided by His Highness's directives to continue to work with a spirit of responsibility and develop legislation to meet the requirements of the next phase and serve the public interest.
He further highlighted that the sublime speech addressed Qatar's firm stances on regional and international issues, stressing that the Council highly values the sincere efforts exerted by Qatar to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which would save innocent lives and establish a lasting peace that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and enhances security and stability in the region.
HE the Speaker also expressed gratitude to the members of the Shura Council for the trust they placed in him by electing him as Speaker of the Council. He reaffirmed that this trust is held in high regard and comes with great responsibility, emphasizing that constructive co-operation among members will be a cornerstone in carrying out their national duty to the fullest, enhancing the Council's legislative and oversight role, thereby contributing to Qatar's ongoing development and progress.
HE Speaker of the Shura Council concluded his statement by emphasizing that the Shura Council will remain committed to the lofty directives contained in His Highness the Amir's speech and will continue to carry out its national duties with sincerity and responsibility, further elevating Qatar's regional and international standing and supporting its prosperous development process under the leadership of the Amir. (QNA)HE Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim HE Speaker of the Shura Council Amirs Shura Council speech
