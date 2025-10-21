Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HIA Welcomes Inaugural China Southern Airlines Flight

2025-10-21 11:19:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport recently welcomed the inaugural China Southern Airlines flight CZ8059 bound from Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX).
The celebration began with a traditional water salute, followed by an airport ceremony featuring a ribbon-cutting and warm gestures of hospitality. The event highlighted the collective ambition between Qatar and China to unite people and opportunities across continents, a statement said Southern Airlines Daxing International Airport Hamad International Airport

