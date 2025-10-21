403
Domasco Launches GAC Empow R, GS8
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At an automotive event at the Qatar Racing Club, GAC Qatar – Domasco redefined car launches in Qatar with the unveiling of the GS8 Traveller and the Empow R, a statement said.
Attendees were not only introduced to the latest technology and design features of the GS8 Traveller and Empow R, but were given the opportunity to participate in interactive test drives and drifting sessions.
The Empow R, known for its 265hp and rapid 0-100kph in 5.7 seconds, and the GS8 Traveller, with its spacious seven seats and 12.5km/L fuel efficiency, showcased their performance on and off the track.
The event featured interactive showcases, test drives, and dynamic performances, allowing guests to experience the vehicles firsthand.
Domasco's emphasis was clear: to deliver an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the typical car launch.
For those interested in checking out the bold GS8 Traveller and the sporty Empow R, the GAC Showroom at East Industrial Road is the place to visit, the statement added
