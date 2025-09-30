Actor Vijay's 'If You Want Revenge' Message To CM Stalin After Stampede Tragedy: 'Do Whatever You Can'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after 41 people, including two children, died after a stampede in a rally led by actor-politician Vijay, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief took on Chief Minister MK Stalin, asking him to do whatever he wanted if he sought revenge, but urged him not to target his party members.

He said he would either be at home or in the office as he reassured his supporters that their political journey would continue stronger and with greater courage.

In a video message two days after the tragedy struck Karur , killing 41 people, actor Vijay said,“CM sir, if you want to take revenge, do whatever you can, but do not touch my party men. I will either be at home or in the office. Do whatever you can.”

“Friends, colleagues, our political journey will continue even stronger, with even more courage.”

Vijay also addressed the talks that he quickly left for Trichy airport after the stampede and had not visited the people who were injured in the tragedy and said that his presence could lead to an“unusual situation”. He also claimed that he left Karur hastily considering people's safety.

The top actor said he has never faced such a“painful situation” in his life as he urged that the truth about the stampede will come out soon. He also hinted that he is ready to face action but asserted that he did nothing wrong.

"I did not do any wrong; my political journey will continue with renewed vigour," the actor-politician added. Also Read | 'Vijay is famous, it's his responsibility to see how many people are invited,' says Hema Malini

He said,“I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you [families of victims, the injured] soon.”

“You may do anything to me,” he said.

Senior leaders Bussy N Anand, CTR Nirmal Kumar and others from TVK are police facing case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's western Karur district.