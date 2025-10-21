Ukrainian Farmers Sow Nearly 5M Hectares Of Winter Crops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The figures were released by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the latest data, the planted area includes 3.44 million hectares of winter wheat, 300,300 hectares of winter barley, and 60,000 hectares of winter rye.

The Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions are among the leading areas for winter grain sowing, while the Poltava and Ternopil regions have completed their sowing campaigns.

Ukraine opens 17 new markets for agriculturals – food safety agency

Additionally, 1.03 million hectares of winter rapeseed have been planted, with the largest areas reported in the Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi. Farmers in 13 regions have completed rapeseed sowing.

As previously reported, as of October 17, Ukrainian farmers had harvested over 34.7 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops. The harvesting of wheat, barley, and peas has been finalized.