Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan PM, Unveils Cabinet Lineup

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TOKYO, Oct 22 (NNN-NHK) – Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was officially elected the country's prime minister yesterday, after winning in both houses of parliament, becoming the country's first female leader.

In the House of Representatives vote, Takaichi secured 237 votes, defeating head of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, Yoshihiko Noda, with 149 votes, and other rival candidates.

The House of Councillors also held its vote, but no candidate secured a majority in the first round. Takaichi led with 123 votes, followed by Noda with 44.

As a result, an unprecedented runoff for the upper chamber, the first in 13 years, was triggered between Takaichi and Noda, with Takaichi ultimately winning the race.

By winning in both chambers, she was officially named Japan's 104th prime minister, the first woman in the nation to hold the office.

Takaichi was elected LDP president on Oct 4. The prime ministerial designation vote was originally scheduled for Oct 15, but was postponed to Oct 21 (yesterday), as uncertainty following Komeito's withdrawal from its decades-long coalition with the LDP cast doubt on whether Takaichi could secure enough parliamentary support in the PM race.

To consolidate her votes, Takaichi held negotiations with several opposition parties, including the Democratic Party for the People and Japan Innovation Party. With Japan Innovation Party ultimately deciding to back her, she was able to effectively lock in her victory yesterday.

Born in 1961 in Nara Prefecture, Takaichi was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993, and has since held a series of senior posts, including minister of internal affairs and communications, minister for economic security, and vice minister of economy, trade and industry.

A close ally of the late Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, she is widely regarded as a staunch successor to his political agenda.

Takaichi had previously contested the LDP leadership three times. After unsuccessful bids in 2021 and 2024, she claimed the presidency this year by defeating Shinjiro Koizumi in the final round of voting.

In the new cabinet line-up, Minoru Kihara will serve as chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi will become internal affairs minister, Shinjiro Koizumi will take the post of defence minister, and Toshimitsu Motegi will return as foreign minister, in a bid to build party unity and ensure policy stability.– NNN-NHK