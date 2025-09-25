KT+150 List Unveiled: Honouring The UAE's Most Inspiring Emerging Talent
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The KT+150 List has officially been unveiled, spotlighting 150 of the most dynamic and forward-thinking individuals shaping the future of the UAE.
Launched by Khaleej Times, KT+150 is a first-of-its-kind initiative that goes beyond accolades to spotlight individuals whose bold ideas, creative breakthroughs, and disruptive innovations are reshaping culture, technology, business, and design in the UAE and beyond. Featuring 150 honourees across 15 industry categories, the list recognises those who are actively shaping the future and challenging the status quo in their respective fields. Some of the honourees include:
Launched by Khaleej Times, KT+150 is a first-of-its-kind initiative that goes beyond accolades to spotlight individuals whose bold ideas, creative breakthroughs, and disruptive innovations are reshaping culture, technology, business, and design in the UAE and beyond. Featuring 150 honourees across 15 industry categories, the list recognises those who are actively shaping the future and challenging the status quo in their respective fields. Some of the honourees include:
-
Tatum Greig (Media & Entertainment) – Founded Bees&Honey, a pioneer in influencer marketing and creative brand campaigns across the region.
Ayush Krishnan (Sports) – Ultramarathoner and mental health fundraiser using endurance racing to spotlight emotional wellbeing.
Ahmad Jaber (Real Estate) – CEO of Lacasa Living, leading bold developments in real estate.
-
Zubair Sarookh (Media & Entertainment) – Comedian and digital creator known for his relatable humour and social media reach.
Sara Aqel (Food) – The award-winning culinary mind behind Dara Dining.
Afrin Fathima Razvi (Education) – Driving innovation in academic integrity through AI-powered education tools.
Suhana Jethwani (Consumer Tech) – Founder of Artrepreneur, a growing platform for digital art sales in the GCC.
Najia Qazi (Social Impact) – Fashion-sustainability advocate raising awareness about circular design.
Karin Belbeisi (Sports) – Youngest Arab female swimmer to qualify for Paris 2024.
Sultan Khalifa (E-sports) – The UAE's sim racing champion bridging the digital and physical world of motorsport.
Divya Rai (Health & Wellness) – Founder of ASWRA, a pioneering emergency wearable tech brand.
Srijan Shetty (Finance) – Co-founder of digital assets startup Fuze, redefining finance in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment