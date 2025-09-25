KT+150 List Unveiled: Honouring The UAE's Most Inspiring Emerging Talent

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The KT+150 List has officially been unveiled, spotlighting 150 of the most dynamic and forward-thinking individuals shaping the future of the UAE.

Launched by Khaleej Times, KT+150 is a first-of-its-kind initiative that goes beyond accolades to spotlight individuals whose bold ideas, creative breakthroughs, and disruptive innovations are reshaping culture, technology, business, and design in the UAE and beyond. Featuring 150 honourees across 15 industry categories, the list recognises those who are actively shaping the future and challenging the status quo in their respective fields.



Tatum Greig (Media & Entertainment) – Founded Bees&Honey, a pioneer in influencer marketing and creative brand campaigns across the region.

Ayush Krishnan (Sports) – Ultramarathoner and mental health fundraiser using endurance racing to spotlight emotional wellbeing. Ahmad Jaber (Real Estate) – CEO of Lacasa Living, leading bold developments in real estate.



Zubair Sarookh (Media & Entertainment) – Comedian and digital creator known for his relatable humour and social media reach.

Sara Aqel (Food) – The award-winning culinary mind behind Dara Dining.

Afrin Fathima Razvi (Education) – Driving innovation in academic integrity through AI-powered education tools.

Suhana Jethwani (Consumer Tech) – Founder of Artrepreneur, a growing platform for digital art sales in the GCC.

Najia Qazi (Social Impact) – Fashion-sustainability advocate raising awareness about circular design.

Karin Belbeisi (Sports) – Youngest Arab female swimmer to qualify for Paris 2024.

Sultan Khalifa (E-sports) – The UAE's sim racing champion bridging the digital and physical world of motorsport.

Divya Rai (Health & Wellness) – Founder of ASWRA, a pioneering emergency wearable tech brand. Srijan Shetty (Finance) – Co-founder of digital assets startup Fuze, redefining finance in the region.

Some of the honourees include:

Each honouree was selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process led by an external panel of 15 prominent industry leaders, alongside the editorial team at Khaleej Times. The judging panel featured some of the UAE's most respected experts across media, energy, AI, education, and more - with names like Mona Kattan, CEO, Kayali, Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO, Property Finder, Dr. Waleed Al Nuaimi, CEO, Etihad Energy Services, and Mr. Taster, renowned food content creator, offering both regional insight and global perspective.

In October, KT+150 will culminate in an exclusive gathering for listmakers, bringing together the full cohort of honourees with mentors, judges, and industry leaders for an evening of connection and celebration.

As one of the most ambitious recognition initiatives of the year, the KT+150 List reflects a growing appetite in the UAE to champion diverse talent, spark meaningful conversations, and fuel the country's innovation momentum.