Kremlin verifies Putin-Trump meeting in Hungary
(MENAFN) Russian officials have confirmed that a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be held in Hungary in the near future, possibly within the next two weeks.
According to statements from the Kremlin, there is mutual interest in holding the summit soon.
“It could indeed take place within two weeks or a little later. There's a general understanding that there's no need to put anything off,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a press conference in Moscow.
Trump had earlier indicated that Budapest could host the meeting shortly, following discussions between top-level officials scheduled for next week. He described his recent conversation with Putin as “very productive.”
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov characterized that phone call as “very substantive, yet also extremely frank and confidential.” He noted that both presidents agreed in principle to organize another direct meeting and instructed their respective teams to begin preparations immediately, with Budapest considered a leading option.
Peskov confirmed that Hungary had been jointly selected as the preferred location for the summit. While logistics for Putin’s travel remain undecided, he pointed to Hungary’s unique geopolitical stance as a factor in the decision. The country, being part of both NATO and the European Union, yet asserting an independent foreign policy, is seen as offering a distinctive platform for dialogue.
While both leaders appear eager to meet, Peskov emphasized that careful, step-by-step planning is essential. The upcoming discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to lay the groundwork. “There are many questions – we need to determine the negotiating teams,” Peskov explained.
When asked if Lavrov and Rubio might also meet in Hungary, Peskov stated that the two diplomats would manage the negotiations and disclose details themselves.
He also addressed security concerns raised during the Putin-Trump phone call. Russia’s leader reportedly delivered a firm warning regarding U.S. plans to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles. Putin had previously warned that such deliveries would “destroy” US-Russian ties and lead to a “completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation.”
As for the origin of the latest phone exchange, Peskov confirmed that it was initiated by Moscow, following Trump’s recent diplomatic visit to the Middle East. He added that “President Putin's first thought was to congratulate Trump on this success.”
The possibility of the two presidents meeting face-to-face again could mark a significant moment in international diplomacy, though details on the summit’s agenda, including whether arms control issues like the New START Treaty will be discussed, remain unconfirmed.
