Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Strengthens Construction Sector With Sharp Rise In Specialized Works

2025-10-18 07:05:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 19. From January to August 2025, specialized construction work worth 19.9 trillion soums ($1.56 billion) was carried out in Uzbekistan.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this figure increased by 7.7 trillion soums ($603 million), or 54.1 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The share of specialized construction in the total volume of construction work amounted to 10.6 percent.

Their regional distribution is as follows:

  • Republic of Karakalpakstan – 7.2 percent

  • Andijan region – 6.0 percent

  • Bukhara region – 7.5 percent

  • Jizzakh region – 6.8 percent

  • Kashkadarya region – 13.1 percent

  • Navoi region – 4.7 percent

  • Namangan region – 13.1 percent

  • Samarkand region – 3.9 percent

  • Surkhandarya region – 4.4 percent

  • Syrdarya region – 4.3 percent

  • Tashkent region – 14.1 percent

  • Fergana region – 7.2 percent

  • Khorezm region – 3.7 percent

  • Tashkent city – 17.1 percent

