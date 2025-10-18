Uzbekistan Strengthens Construction Sector With Sharp Rise In Specialized Works

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)From January to August 2025, specialized construction work worth 19.9 trillion soums ($1.56 billion) was carried out in Uzbekistan.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this figure increased by 7.7 trillion soums ($603 million), or 54.1 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The share of specialized construction in the total volume of construction work amounted to 10.6 percent.

Their regional distribution is as follows:



Republic of Karakalpakstan – 7.2 percent

Andijan region – 6.0 percent

Bukhara region – 7.5 percent

Jizzakh region – 6.8 percent

Kashkadarya region – 13.1 percent

Navoi region – 4.7 percent

Namangan region – 13.1 percent

Samarkand region – 3.9 percent

Surkhandarya region – 4.4 percent

Syrdarya region – 4.3 percent

Tashkent region – 14.1 percent

Fergana region – 7.2 percent

Khorezm region – 3.7 percent Tashkent city – 17.1 percent