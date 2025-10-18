Uzbekistan Strengthens Construction Sector With Sharp Rise In Specialized Works
According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this figure increased by 7.7 trillion soums ($603 million), or 54.1 percent, compared to the same period last year.
The share of specialized construction in the total volume of construction work amounted to 10.6 percent.
Their regional distribution is as follows:
Republic of Karakalpakstan – 7.2 percent
Andijan region – 6.0 percent
Bukhara region – 7.5 percent
Jizzakh region – 6.8 percent
Kashkadarya region – 13.1 percent
Navoi region – 4.7 percent
Namangan region – 13.1 percent
Samarkand region – 3.9 percent
Surkhandarya region – 4.4 percent
Syrdarya region – 4.3 percent
Tashkent region – 14.1 percent
Fergana region – 7.2 percent
Khorezm region – 3.7 percent
Tashkent city – 17.1 percent
