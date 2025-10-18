Qatar's Role In Advancing Peace In Gaza Praised At Close Of UNESCO Executive Board Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Several member states of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have commended the State of Qatar's role in promoting peace in the region, in coordination with Egypt, Turkiye and the United States.

The praise came during the closing session of UNESCO's 222nd Executive Board meeting, where representatives from countries including Turkiye, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Oman highlighted Qatar's role in promoting peace during discussions on agenda items related to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement delivered during the session, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO, Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab, emphasized that education is a shared responsibility of the international community and a critical pillar for stability and peace in Gaza, underscoring the role of UNESCO in this regard.

In a related development, the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations, chaired by HE Dr. Al Hanzab, held two public sessions to review items related to the implementation of UNESCO's legal and regulatory instruments. The committee addressed mechanisms for enforcing and monitoring these conventions and recommendations among member states, with Dr. Al Hanzab presenting a report to the Executive Board.

The committee also worked to ensure the monitoring of all UNESCO-related agreements and recommendations was fully implemented.

Furthermore, the committee discussed several human rights issues within UNESCO's mandate and examined ways to strengthen international human rights protections, in accordance with the Executive Board's resolutions and UNESCO's legal instruments on human rights.