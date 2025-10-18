Ukraine's Restoration Agency Fortifies 22 Energy Facilities Over Past Year Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"Ukraine enters winter under enemy fire. Every day there are attacks on power plants, substations, gas and water facilities – and recently, on transport infrastructure, including railways," Kuleba wrote.

He said that in the last year alone, the Restoration Agency has completed more protective works than in all previous years combined on the 22 facilities under its responsibility.

"Despite limited budgets, tight timelines, and constant attacks, the work has continued and still continues nonstop," Kuleba said.

He added that details of the protective measures are not disclosed for security reasons but shared two "safe" photos to counter attempts to downplay the agency's efforts.

"These images show examples of how we protect the energy facilities we are responsible for. We use every possible solution to ensure people have heat, water, and light," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, Russia continues to refine its attack technologies and tactics.

"Now, 15 Shaheds carrying 90 kilograms of explosives each can hit the same spot. Precisely. That happens every day. Despite that, the protection holds," he said, adding that Russia's goal remains to destabilize the country and sow internal chaos.

Kuleba warned that the coming winter will be difficult, as Russia seeks to leave Ukrainians without light, heat, or water.

He added that the government had created a Coordination Headquarters for Energy Protection, a central body bringing together all key actors responsible for energy, transport, water, heating, and communications – from the Ministry of Energy, Ukrenergo, and Naftogaz to the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, regional administrations, and infrastructure operators.

Government adopts measures to boost energy infrastructure protection

The Restoration Agency will coordinate the headquarters' operations.

"In essence, this headquarters formalizes what we've already been doing every day," Kuleba said.

Among the key decisions, he added, is accelerating the construction of engineering protection around energy, transport, and life-support facilities.

"Quality and safety control will remain in place, but all procedural steps – from approval to contract signing – will be shortened by months," Kuleba said.

This, he said, will help ensure rapid construction, repairs, and continuous operation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and faster recovery after strikes.

"Protecting the energy sector is a top priority for [President] Volodymyr Zelensky, the government, and everyone working for the country," Kuleba said.

The Cabinet of Ministers earlier established a Coordination Center for Engineering Protection and adopted measures to speed up the construction of defensive structures at energy facilities.

Photo credit: Oleksii Kuleba / Facebook