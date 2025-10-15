403
Supercomputing India 2025 Sets The Stage For HPC, AI, And Quantum Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 15th October 2025: The Inaugural edition of Supercomputing India 2025, organized by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru, under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, was launched today in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs. The SCI2025 is being organized as part of the expanding horizon activity of Centre for HPC Upskilling and Knowledge-sharing (C-HUK) under NSM-HRD funded by MeitY and DST, Government of India.
The curtain raiser programme featured distinguished figures including the Chief Guest, Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary to Government, MeitY. Other dignitaries on stage included Shri Magesh E., Director General, C-DAC; Shri Rajesh Singh, Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor, MeitY; Dr. S.D. Sudarsan, Executive Director, C-DAC Bangalore; Dr. Sunil Kumar Vuppala, Chair, IEEE Computer Society Bangalore Section; Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MIT Bengaluru; Dr. Mohammed Misbahuddin, Scientist 'F', C-DAC Bangalore.
Supercomputing India (SCI 2025) is a global event focused on high-performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis. It will serve as a platform to showcase and explore the latest breakthroughs in Supercomputing, AI, and Quantum technologies, while enabling global collaboration at the intersection of science, technology, and innovation.
The theme for Supercomputing India 2025 is "Powering the Future: HPC, AI, Quantum", aligned with India's flagship initiative, the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), which aims to build a network of high-performance supercomputers for research, innovation, and national development. Under NSM, 37 supercomputers with a cumulative capacity of 39 PetaFlops (PF) have already been commissioned across academic and research institutions, empowering scientists, engineers, and students with cutting-edge computational resources.
The conference at SCI unites researchers, industry experts, and government leaders to showcase groundbreaking innovations and share cutting-edge research. Serving as a vital hub for collaboration and knowledge exchange, the event drives the advancement of computational science and engineering in HPC, AI, and Quantum technologies.
The event will feature a comprehensive lineup of programs designed to advance knowledge, collaboration, and innovation in next-generation computing. These include Tutorials & Workshops, Keynotes, Plenary Talks & Expert Panels, Parallel Sessions in HPC, AI, and Quantum, the Chip Design Conclave, NSM Summit, Women in Technology (HPC, AI, Quantum), Doctoral Symposium, Technology Exhibition, Networking & Industry Roundtables, Collaboration Forum, and Birds-of-a-Feather sessions - offering professionals and researchers opportunities to engage with the forefront of supercomputing, AI, and quantum technologies.
SCI2025 will bring together a distinguished global community of experts, researchers, industry leaders, innovators, and academicians to chart the future of high-performance computing (HPC) and its convergence with AI and Quantum technologies. The conference will feature comprehensive tracks covering next-generation HPC architectures, AI-driven scientific discovery, Quantum innovation, semiconductor ecosystems, and real-world applications across diverse sectors.
The exhibition will showcase new technologies, innovations, and computing capabilities, with focus pavilions on High Performance Computing; Quantum Computing; Artificial Intelligence; Government/Public Sector; Chip Design; Research & Academia; Startups; and MSMEs.
With participation from leading countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, SCI2025 aims to strengthen cross-border R&D efforts, promote open standards and interoperability, and create new opportunities for collaborative projects in science, industry, and governance.
Industry professionals from the automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and robotics sectors, together with international delegates from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the United States, are expected to attend. In addition, government policymakers from central and state agencies will also be present.
The highlights for Supercomputing 2025 include 100+ Sessions; 200+ Speakers; 5000+ Attendees; 2000+ Delegates; 200+ Exhibitors; 15+ Countries; 50+ Posters; 500+ Researchers; 500+ Academicians.
