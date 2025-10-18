Chronicles Of Victory: October 19, 2020
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 23-rd day of the second Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop.
- President Ilham Aliyev gave a video interview to the Russian TASS news agency.
- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about Armenia's heavy artillery shelling of settlements in violation of the humanitarian ceasefire.
- President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Chief of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev on raising the Azerbaijani flag on the Khudafarin bridge.
- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about the liberation of several villages in the Jabrayil district.
- The Armenian military equipment and weapons were destroyed. The list of the destroyed equipment has been announced.
- A high-ranking official of an Armenian Armed Forces battalion was killed.
- As a result of the shelling of the Tartar district by the Armenian Armed Forces, the owner of the house was seriously injured.
- Armenia shelled Azerbaijani positions on the state border.
- The Azerbaijani army has seized a certain amount of military equipment abandoned by Armenian troops.
- Armenians opened fire on the film crew of the Azerbaijani AzTV channel in Aghdam, injuring one journalist.
- The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has released a video of a war trophies seized from Armenian troops in the direction of Jabrayil and Fuzuli.
