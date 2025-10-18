Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Shelter, Three Vehicles With FPV Drones

2025-10-18 07:05:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Precise FPV drone strikes destroyed four positions, one shelter, and three enemy vehicles, one of which was carrying ammunition," the statement read.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy rocket launcher system used to shell Mykolaiv region

Earlier, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces troops conducted a raid on Russian-held territory in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, eliminating a group of occupiers and seizing documents and communications equipment.

Illustrative photo

