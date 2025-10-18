Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Shelter, Three Vehicles With FPV Drones
"Precise FPV drone strikes destroyed four positions, one shelter, and three enemy vehicles, one of which was carrying ammunition," the statement read.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy rocket launcher system used to shell Mykolaiv region
Earlier, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces troops conducted a raid on Russian-held territory in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, eliminating a group of occupiers and seizing documents and communications equipment.
Illustrative photo
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment