Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Shelter, Three Vehicles With FPV Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Precise FPV drone strikes destroyed four positions, one shelter, and three enemy vehicles, one of which was carrying ammunition," the statement read.

Earlier, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces troops conducted a raid on Russian-held territory in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, eliminating a group of occupiers and seizing documents and communications equipment.

