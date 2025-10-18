War Update: 116 Clashes On Front Lines Today, 50 Russian Troops Eliminated Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) "Today, Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 60 airstrikes, launching three missiles and dropping 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 2,734 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,836 artillery and mortar strikes on our positions and populated areas," the update as of 22:00 said.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian assaults, with two more clashes still ongoing. The enemy launched ten airstrikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and carried out 132 artillery attacks, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attempts to advance near Odradne, Kamianka, and Bolohivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces tried to push near Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled six of eight attacks, with two clashes still in progress.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Novyi Myr and Zarichne, while on the Sloviansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven assaults near Yampil, Dronivka, and Vyimka, with one clash continuing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops twice attempted and failed to break through Ukrainian defenses near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy assaults near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar.

The Pokrovsk front remained the hottest spot of the day, with Russian troops launching 39 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Kotliarivka. Fighting continues in five locations.

Preliminary data indicate that 83 Russian soldiers were neutralized, including 50 killed, in this sector alone. Ukrainian troops also destroyed an artillery system, ten drones, a drone control antenna, and a UAV control point. Seven personnel shelters and two UAV control points were damaged.

On the Oleksandrohrad axis, the enemy attempted 15 assaults near Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and Malynivka.

No offensive actions were reported on the Huliaipole front, while in the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops attempted two attacks near Stepove.

In the Dnipro River area, Russian forces made three unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Elsewhere, the situation remained largely unchanged.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces