Sheikha Moza Attends The Qatar Foundation Annual Alumni Forum 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, attended the Qatar Foundation Annual Alumni Forum 2025, held under the theme of 'Togetherness', as it celebrated the achievements and impact of those who have graduated from a unique ecosystem of education, and the enduring ties between them.

Taking place in the year that marks the 30th anniversary of Qatar Foundation (QF), the event was also attended by ministers and dignitaries, as it brought together over 450 graduates from QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), its seven partner universities, and its schools to build connections – and to share stories, experiences, and the pride and purpose that comes from being an alumna or alumnus of QF.

The 2025 edition of the forum marked the inaugural presentation of the QF Alumni Awards, established to honor QF alumni who have made significant contributions to society through their dedication to social responsibility and civic engagement. The awards – divided into four categories, and designed by Othman Khunji, a graduate of QF partner university Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar – were presented by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

Her Highness said:“We gather today, as we do every year, to renew the commitment and the social contract that has united us from the beginning - to remain one family, committed to carrying QF's mission forward: building a society armed with knowledge, guided by values, and driven by excellence and global competition.

“This mission is a shared responsibility between the Foundation and all its alumni. In this spirit, the Alumni Forum presents awards for excellence and mentorship in recognition of the dedication and achievements you have made throughout your professional journey.”

She congratulated the awardees, saying:“But our true reward is you. With your determination, authenticity, and unwavering loyalty that truly makes a difference, you continue to be our source of inspiration.”

Recipients of the Legacy Awards for senior graduates, awarded to those whose graduation was 10 or more years ago, were HEC Paris, Doha graduate Hamad Al Hajri, and Mouhamed Yazan Abou-Ismail, who graduated from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar. The Rising Star Awards for junior graduates, given to those who graduated up to five years ago, were presented to Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaiey, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) and HBKU, and Mariam Al-Dhubhani, a graduate of Northwestern University in Qatar as well as UCL Qatar, a QF partner university between 2010 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador Awards, recognizing international impact, were awarded to Sheikha Alanoud Al-Thani, who graduated from both Qatar Academy Doha – part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education – and HEC Paris, Doha; and to Oweis Al-Salahi, who graduated from Northwestern Qatar. The Mentorship Awards, honoring alumni who have provided outstanding guidance to others, were presented to CMU-Q graduate Asma Aljefairi and HEC Paris, Doha graduate Salman Shaban.

As part of the forum – sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Snoonu, Huawei, and Alfardan Group – a panel discussion titled 'The Bridge Between Impact and the Future' featured a diverse group of alumni from across QF's educational landscape, reflecting on the evolving role of graduates in shaping Qatar's future.

The forum also hosted three interactive workshops ahead of the ceremony – focusing on employment opportunities in a diversifying economy, upskilling and reskilling in the digital landscape, and careers in Qatar's health sector – with each seeing distinguished alumni and guest speakers share their insights.

And the Impact Zone celebrated the accomplishments and dedication of QF graduates, highlighting their leadership, community engagement, and successful collaborations among their fellow QF alumni; while a podcast lounge allowed alumni to share personal stories and achievements, and a digital connection wall enabled real-time engagement between graduates who are bonded by their lasting connection to QF.

Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, QF, said:“As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of Qatar Foundation, the opportunity to engage with the alumni of the various institutions that comprise Education City's ecosystem serves as a profound reminder of their pivotal role in advancing the development of Qatar.

“By acting as vital bridges between academia and society, our alumni exemplify the transformation of knowledge into purposeful action. Through their leadership and influence across the spheres of business, government, and civil society, QF alumni embody the principles of innovation, integrity, and civic responsibility – contributing to the creation of sustainable solutions that foster progress both locally and globally.”

Over 19,000 students have graduated from QF's schools and universities over the decades, equipped to be leaders, change-makers, and active social citizens who make positive contributions to Qatar, the region, and the world. The QF Alumni Program – of which the forum is part – was created to enable these graduates to retain their links to each other and to QF and Qatar, and support each other on their journeys, through nurturing a global alumni network.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said:“Qatar Foundation's legacy of nurturing knowledge and innovation aligns seamlessly with the vision of our Digital Agenda 2030 to build a connected, knowledge-driven society.

“As we celebrate three decades of QF's impact, we reaffirm our shared commitment to empowering national talent with the digital skills and opportunities that will shape Qatar's future economy. Beyond academic excellence, Qatar Foundation provides experiential and community-driven learning opportunities that inspire creativity, civic engagement, and lifelong learning.”

Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, said: "I am deeply inspired by the connections and insights shared at the Qatar Foundation Annual Alumni Forum, where we celebrated the transformative power of education in Qatar.

“At Snoonu, we channel our unwavering efforts into nurturing this ecosystem, deeply valuing Qatar Foundation as the cornerstone institution driving talent development and innovation across the nation. Through its visionary programs, QF empowers individuals and lays the foundation for innovative companies like Snoonu to thrive, propelling Qatar toward a brighter, more dynamic future."

Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf North Region, said:“In today's rapidly evolving digital economy, the fusion of education and technology has never been more critical. The ICT sector forms the backbone of modern societies, and platforms like this are vital for preparing the next generation of digital leaders.

“At Huawei, we see it as our mission to help build a robust talent ecosystem in ICT, AI, 5G, and cybersecurity that will power Qatar's knowledge-based economy. By equipping students and graduates with advanced digital skills, we are not only investing in individuals – we are contributing to the nation's digital future in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”