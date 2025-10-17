B2PRIME Accelerates Institutional Expansion With Strategic Hires From Isam Securities

B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has announced the appointment of James Wale and Aaron Brown as Managing Executives, marking a significant step in the company's ongoing expansion across Europe and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) regions.

James Wale joins B2PRIME with more than 15 years of experience in institutional trading, liquidity management, and business development. Most recently, he served as Head of Institutional Sales at iSAM Securities, where he managed relationships with hedge funds, brokers, and proprietary trading firms throughout EMEA. His career also includes senior roles at CMC Markets, Varengold Bank, and FIXI, where he was instrumental in building institutional sales pipelines and forging strategic liquidity partnerships.

Aaron Brown, also joining from iSAM Securities, previously held the position of Sales Director, overseeing business development across MENA. With a strong background in institutional sales and operations, Aaron has held leadership roles at ADSS, INFINOX, Finalto, and Global Market Index, in addition to early experience with the London Metal Exchange and FXCM. His understanding of the regional landscape and proven ability to drive business growth will support expanding B2PRIME's institutional footprint in key emerging markets.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by reputable authorities-including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, DFSA (Dubai) -the group of companies offer access to competitive liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME provides institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

