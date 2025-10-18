403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Welcomes Possible Trump, Putin Meeting
(MENAFN) The European Commission announced on Friday that it would view a possible encounter between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin positively, as long as it contributes to establishing a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.
During a media briefing held by the EU Commission, spokesperson Olof Gill stated: "President (Ursula) von der Leyen welcomes any steps that lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. If the proposed meeting you mentioned serves this purpose, we would welcome it."
His comments emphasized the importance of progress toward peace in the region.
Gill also reiterated that the European Union’s position on Ukraine "is long-standing and well known," adding that "it is long overdue for Russia to stop its senseless and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."
He made clear the EU's consistent stance regarding the ongoing conflict.
Although specifics of the proposed meeting have not been confirmed, Gill indicated that the European Commission would respond favorably "if it moves things forward in the direction of achieving peace."
The spokesperson remained cautiously optimistic about the development’s potential.
In response to a question about whether von der Leyen had been in touch with Trump about the meeting, Gill stated he could not confirm any direct communication.
However, he highlighted that the Commission president "is in frequent contact with all leaders in the context of our unwavering efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
Another Commission spokesperson, Anita Hipper, emphasized the EU's continued backing of diplomatic efforts: "We are supporting peace. We're supporting President Trump in his efforts; we want to achieve that. And for this, we want to put also the pressure on Russia."
Her remarks suggested strong encouragement for initiatives leading toward resolution.
Hipper also mentioned that this pressure would be evident in the upcoming 19th sanctions package the bloc is preparing against Moscow, reaffirming the EU's firm stance on applying diplomatic and economic measures to support Ukraine.
During a media briefing held by the EU Commission, spokesperson Olof Gill stated: "President (Ursula) von der Leyen welcomes any steps that lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. If the proposed meeting you mentioned serves this purpose, we would welcome it."
His comments emphasized the importance of progress toward peace in the region.
Gill also reiterated that the European Union’s position on Ukraine "is long-standing and well known," adding that "it is long overdue for Russia to stop its senseless and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."
He made clear the EU's consistent stance regarding the ongoing conflict.
Although specifics of the proposed meeting have not been confirmed, Gill indicated that the European Commission would respond favorably "if it moves things forward in the direction of achieving peace."
The spokesperson remained cautiously optimistic about the development’s potential.
In response to a question about whether von der Leyen had been in touch with Trump about the meeting, Gill stated he could not confirm any direct communication.
However, he highlighted that the Commission president "is in frequent contact with all leaders in the context of our unwavering efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
Another Commission spokesperson, Anita Hipper, emphasized the EU's continued backing of diplomatic efforts: "We are supporting peace. We're supporting President Trump in his efforts; we want to achieve that. And for this, we want to put also the pressure on Russia."
Her remarks suggested strong encouragement for initiatives leading toward resolution.
Hipper also mentioned that this pressure would be evident in the upcoming 19th sanctions package the bloc is preparing against Moscow, reaffirming the EU's firm stance on applying diplomatic and economic measures to support Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment