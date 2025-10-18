Ukrainian, Slovak Officials Discuss Opening Of Ukrainian Study Programs In Slovak Universities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Lisovyi reported this on Facebook.

The meeting took place during intergovernmental consultations in Slovakia.

According to Lisovyi, a week prior, he had a conversation with the Minister of Education of Slovakia, Tomas Drucker, during which the main directions of cooperation were established.

He stated that one of the key topics of the intergovernmental consultations is the support of Ukrainian children studying in Slovak educational institutions.

"We discussed how we can create more opportunities for them, particularly to maintain their connection with the Ukrainian education system and deepening the partnership between our educational systems," Lisovyi noted.

He emphasized that an important decision made during the meeting was the creation of a bilingual Ukrainian-Slovak school in Bratislava, the city with the largest number of Ukrainian children.

In addition, the parties agreed to work more deeply on expanding the Ukrainian studies component in Slovak schools so that Ukrainian humanities and culture become part of educational programs.

Lisovyi said that Ukraine was ready to provide methodological support, textbooks, educational materials, and to involve teachers. The parties also separately discussed partnerships between universities in Ukraine and Slovakia. It refers to the opening of Ukrainian studies in Slovak higher education institutions so that students have the opportunity to study Ukraine in a modern scientific and humanitarian context.

Lisovyi thanked the Slovak partners for their willingness to cooperation.

"It is essential for us that Ukrainian children abroad have the opportunity to study in their native language, maintain a connection with Ukrainian culture, and receive a quality education," Lisovyi said.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine and Slovakia have confirmed their intentions to open a Ukrainian state school in Bratislava.

