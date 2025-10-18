403
Kuwait To Host First West Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship Next Year
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The West Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation (WAMPC) has picked Kuwait to host its first regional championship in November 2026.
In a press statement on Saturday, President of the Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Federation and Vice President of WAMPC Nasser Al-Waleed said that Kuwait's hosting of the event was approved Saturday by WAMPC.
Choosing Kuwait to host the first West Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship shows WAMPC's confidence in the country's high technical, administrative and organizing potentials in this sport, he said, thanking WAMPC officials for their trust in Kuwait.
Al-Waleed pointed out that participants would compete in five sports: fencing, swimming, Obstacle course racing, running, and laser pistol shooting.
He also thanked Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Chairman of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad and the Public Authority for Sports for their support to the Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Federation and national athletes who achieve major successes in international competitions over the past three years. (end)
