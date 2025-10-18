Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Occupation Police In Crimea Issue Warning To Rights Defender Zudiyeva

Occupation Police In Crimea Issue Warning To Rights Defender Zudiyeva


2025-10-18 07:05:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, Russian police officers visited Zudiyeva's home on October 18 to deliver the document.

According to Zudiyeva, who has been designated a "foreign agent" by the Russian authorities, two officers from the Russian Interior Ministry's Dzhankoi district department handed her the warning.

She stated that she disagreed with the notice and did not plan to violate any laws, noting this directly on the police copy of the document.

The officers admitted they did not know why they were delivering the warning. The document cites Russia's federal laws No. 114 "On Countering Extremist Activity" and No. 54 "On Assemblies, Rallies, Demonstrations and Picketing."

Read also: Russia persecutes 38 women from occupied Crimea on political grounds - human rights defender

Zudiyeva has for years reported on human rights violations against the Crimean Tatar people in the occupied peninsula, documenting detentions, arrests, and abuses during investigations. Today's warning is not the first instance of pressure against her.

Olha Skrypnyk, head of the Crimean Human Rights Group, earlier said that in occupied Crimea, the Russian authorities have detained 18-year-olds for expressing pro-Ukrainian views.

Photo: Crimean Wind

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110215349

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search