Occupation Police In Crimea Issue Warning To Rights Defender Zudiyeva
According to Zudiyeva, who has been designated a "foreign agent" by the Russian authorities, two officers from the Russian Interior Ministry's Dzhankoi district department handed her the warning.
She stated that she disagreed with the notice and did not plan to violate any laws, noting this directly on the police copy of the document.
The officers admitted they did not know why they were delivering the warning. The document cites Russia's federal laws No. 114 "On Countering Extremist Activity" and No. 54 "On Assemblies, Rallies, Demonstrations and Picketing."Read also: Russia persecutes 38 women from occupied Crimea on political grounds - human rights defender
Zudiyeva has for years reported on human rights violations against the Crimean Tatar people in the occupied peninsula, documenting detentions, arrests, and abuses during investigations. Today's warning is not the first instance of pressure against her.
Olha Skrypnyk, head of the Crimean Human Rights Group, earlier said that in occupied Crimea, the Russian authorities have detained 18-year-olds for expressing pro-Ukrainian views.
