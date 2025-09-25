High-Level Diplomatic Delegations Visit Petra On World Tourism Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- Thursday's extraordinary event in the ancient city of Petra demonstrated its stature in the world. High-level diplomatic delegations from the European Union and nations hosting the New Seven Wonders of the World were hosted by Fares Al-Brizat, Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), and Imad Hijazin, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. The delegations took part in the New Seven Wonders Summit and World Tourism Day.Several European Union ambassadors and accredited representatives to the Royal Hashemite Court attended the event, including Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Head of the European Union Mission to the Kingdom; Ambassador Philip Hall of the United Kingdom; Ambassador Metin Kazak of Bulgaria; Ambassador Andrea Kucerova of the Czech Republic; French Ambassador Franck Gellet; German Ambassador Dr. Bertram von Moltke; Ambassador Peter Jakab of Hungary; Ambassador Marianne Bolger of the Republic of Ireland; Ambassador Stella Kluth of the Netherlands; and Polish Ambassador Karol Lesniak.Along with delegates from the People's Republic of China's Great Wall of China, a delegation from Rio de Janeiro, the location of the well-known Christ the Redeemer statue, and a delegation from Chich Itza, Mexican Ambassador Jacob Prado also took part.At one of Petra's resorts, which was rebuilt from an old traditional village, guests were greeted in a setting rich in culture. The place's character and varied local heritage were portrayed in folklore performances.