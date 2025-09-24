Nature Guardians Majlis Ignites Global Conservation Ahead Of IUCN Congress In Abu Dhabi
Organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in cooperation with IUCN on the sidelines of UNGA 80
-
The inaugural Nature Guardians Majlis in New York brought together global leaders to foster collaborative action against climate change and biodiversity loss.
The high-level gathering served as a precursor to the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, aiming to bridge ambition with delivery in conservation efforts.
