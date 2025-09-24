Jordan, Syria Talk Water Management Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.24 (Petra) – The joint Jordanian-Syrian technical workshop on integrated water resources management kicked off in Amman on Wednesday, in cooperation with World Vision International.According to a press statement by Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the event aims to enhance joint cooperation, hold training sessions, and exchange expertise, mainly in hydraulic modeling and hydrological analysis, as well as dams, rainwater harvesting, and climate change.The two sides also went over means to support "sustainable" governance of shared water basins (transboundary aquifers).Talking at the event, Secretary General of Jordan Water Authority (JWA) Hisham Haisa said integration of water footprint for all products, whether agricultural or industrial, is "a necessity, as a measure of water consumption, to conserve water resources amid successive drought seasons and declining rainfall."Haisa called for implementing joint water initiatives, raising awareness of the importance of water conservation, promoting good governance, expanding role of scientific research institutions and increasing use of local resources in purifying drinking water.Haisa also urged action to increase water harvesting programs, expanding the use of non-conventional water resources, and developing a joint strategy to ensure common security.Haisa praised the "constructive" cooperation in the work of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Technical Committee and the commitment to make progress to achieve outcomes and common interets.In turn, Assistant Director General of Syrian Water Administration, Taher Al-Omar praised the "constructive" cooperation with Jordanian side, expressing his gratitude to Jordan's supportive positions towards Syria and its people.The Syrian official noted importance of boosting the "promising" joint cooperation in the integrated management field to the level of a "comprehensive strategic" partnership, valuing efforts of World Vision International.The workshops, which will be held over five days in Amman, will feature sessions on integrated water management, climate change, water quality, sustainable transboundary aquifers governance, cloud seeding, dam operation and maintenance, cyber attacks, and water security analysis.