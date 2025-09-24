Queen Attends High-Level Call To Action For Palestinian Children Meeting At UN Hq In New York

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, September 24 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah attended a high-level ministerial meeting co-hosted by Jordan, Belgium and the EU at the UN office in New York on Wednesday, which called for the urgent assistance of Palestinian children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.According to a statement from Her Majesty's office, Jordan, Belgium and the EU jointly launched the Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the occupied West Bank and Gaza in 2024, outlining a five-point plan for their assistance.The plan aims to raise awareness about the suffering of Palestinian children and increase humanitarian support for them, according to the statement.Co-chaired by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and European Commissioner for Equality and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, Wednesday's follow-up meeting highlighted the conflict's toll on Palestinian children and the urgent need to protect and restore hope to young people in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.Other key speakers included UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, Save the Children International CEO Inger Ashing and UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban.The meeting displayed pre-recorded video messages from Palestinian children.Currently endorsed by 71 UN Member States, the Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the occupied West Bank and Gaza urges the implementation of several measures, including an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the respect of international law.The measures also include an end to any grave violations against all children the safe and unrestricted humanitarian access to and within Gaza, as well as the support of a scaled-up UN-coordinated humanitarian response to Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank.After the meeting, Her Majesty met with Fletcher and discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the statement.