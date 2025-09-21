0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI

Decentralized AI protocol 0G Labs has announced the official launch of its Token Generation Event (TGE) and Aristotle Mainnet. Their release marks a pivotal step in 0G's mission to make artificial intelligence a public good – with over 100 ecosystem partners on day one like Chainlink, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Coinbase Wallet, Binance Wallet, MetaMase, Ankr, Ledger, Fireblocks and Figment.

The Aristotle Mainnet moves 0G into full production following extensive benchmarks on Testnet V3 (Galileo), surpassing throughput and finality targets and proving readiness for AI-native applications at a global scale.

0G's launch ecosystem unites more than 100 partners from day one, bringing together global leaders in cloud, custody, wallets, DeFi, and infrastructure. The network goes live with support from 0racle, compute, and wallet providers that already secure and power the world's largest blockchains.

The Aristotle Mainnet launch is supported by a broad coalition of validators, DeFi protocols, and developer platforms. Indexing, SDKs, RPCs, and security services are fully operational to support production-grade workloads from day one.

Michael Heinrich, CEO and co-founder of 0G Labs, said:“Our mission at 0G is to make AI a public good, which involves dismantling barriers, whether geopolitical or technological, and this launch marks a milestone in that journey.

“I could not be more proud of the 100-plus partners who are standing with us from day one. Together, we are building the first AI chain with a complete modular decentralized operating system, ensuring AI is not locked away in Big Tech silos but made available as a resource for everyone.”

0G Labs has raised $35M across two equity rounds to support the development of its decentralized AI protocol. Separately, the 0G Foundation secured $30M earlier this year through AI node and token subscription sales, demonstrating strong global demand for decentralized intelligence infrastructure.

With the Aristotle Mainnet live, 0G unifies decentralized storage, compute, and data availability (DA) into a modular Layer-1 designed specifically for verifiable AI execution. This architecture enables the creation of a true AI-native economy that is open and accessible to all.

About 0G Labs

0G (Zero Gravity Labs) is the first decentralized AI protocol (AIP). A modular, infinitely scalable Layer-1, 0G unifies decentralized storage, compute, and data availability to power the next generation of AI-native applications. With high-performance infrastructure, verifiable AI, and a permissionless agent ecosystem, 0G is building the foundation for an open, unstoppable AI economy.