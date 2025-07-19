Azerbaijan And Pakistan Review Strategic Partnership Relations
The parties also discussed opportunities for expanding the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.
The political, economic, security, and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership based on mutual solidarity, friendship, and brotherhood were reviewed, and the importance of using existing opportunities to further strengthen cooperation was noted.
Moreover, cooperation issues within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were discussed.
During the discussions, views on other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment