Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And Pakistan Review Strategic Partnership Relations

Azerbaijan And Pakistan Review Strategic Partnership Relations


2025-07-19 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Issues arising from existing strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been discussed during a phone conversation between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The parties also discussed opportunities for expanding the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

The political, economic, security, and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership based on mutual solidarity, friendship, and brotherhood were reviewed, and the importance of using existing opportunities to further strengthen cooperation was noted.

Moreover, cooperation issues within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were discussed.

During the discussions, views on other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged.

MENAFN19072025000187011040ID1109821126

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search