Azerbaijan And Pakistan Review Strategic Partnership Relations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Issues arising from existing strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been discussed during a phone conversation between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The parties also discussed opportunities for expanding the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

The political, economic, security, and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership based on mutual solidarity, friendship, and brotherhood were reviewed, and the importance of using existing opportunities to further strengthen cooperation was noted.

Moreover, cooperation issues within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were discussed.

During the discussions, views on other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged.