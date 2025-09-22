Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions

Your Bourse , a trading technology provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with B2BROKER , a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. The collaboration is a part of the growing industry trend towards consolidation, as brokers increasingly seek integrated ecosystems that simplify operations and reduce costs.

Launching and scaling a brokerage has traditionally meant working with a patchwork of different providers for trading infrastructure, liquidity, and risk management. This approach often leads to higher costs and complexities. Through combining their strengths, Your Bourse and B2BROKER strive to change that, offering brokers a complete package that simplifies setup and supports long-term growth.

As a part of collaboration, B2BROKER clients gain access to Your Bourse's low-latency trading infrastructure: Liquidity Aggregator, Matching Engine, Risk Management, as well as connectors to the most popular trading platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, DXTrader, TradeLocker, and others), alongside B2BROKER's comprehensive turnkey offering. The latter includes trading platforms, liquidity, CRM systems, and other essential components for running a brokerage.

The partnership significantly shortens time-to-market, enabling brokers to launch in weeks instead of months, while providing scalability to expand into new asset classes and handle higher trading volumes without overhauling systems.

The integration is available immediately. Brokers interested in learning more can visit Your Bourse or B2BROKER websites.

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

About Your Bourse

Your Bourse is a trading technology provider powering modern brokerages - everything traders need to connect to liquidity, run execution, manage risk, and stay profitable - all in one platform. Your Bourse offers 3 core products: Trade Server, Trade Engine, and Risk Management. All products are built for performance and reliability: ultra-low latency execution, collocation in all major Equinix data centers, 99.999% uptime SLA, FIX API and Web API for seamless integration, real-time monitoring, and reporting tools.

