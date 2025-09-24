Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold, Silver Auction To Be Held On Customs App

Gold, Silver Auction To Be Held On Customs App


2025-09-24 02:01:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Customs announced on Wednesday the opportunity to participate in its upcoming online public auction through the Mazad Al Jomrok application, which will take place on September 28, 2025.

The auction will feature distinguished exhibits of gold and silver items, with bidding available through the digital platform.

The Mazad Al Jomrok app provides users with detailed descriptions, photographs, and real-time updates on the auction.

The app has been designed to provide convenience for bidders, enabling them to participate in auctions from anywhere in Qatar without the need to attend physical venues.

For comprehensive information about the application and the registration process, click here.

