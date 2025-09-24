Deputy Amir Receives Credentials Of Eight New Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning, the credentials of eight new ambassadors to the State of Qatar.

His Highness received the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Finland HE Juha Mustonen, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq HE Mohammed Jaafar Mohammed Baqir Al Sadr, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Walid Fahmy Ali Al Faqi, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Oliver Owcza, Ambassador of the French Republic HE Arnaud Pescheux, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan HE Badreddine Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho HE Manthabiseng Phohleli, and Ambassador of the Solomon Islands HE Cornelius Walegerea.

HH the Deputy Amir welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions and for the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed to HH the Amir and HH the Deputy Amir the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes to the people of Qatar for enduring progress and prosperity.

Their Excellencies the Ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.