Joint Statement By Arab League, OIC Leaders At Multilateral Summit With US President

Doha, Qatar: A multilateral summit of the leaders of the United States and eight states representing the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was convened at the United Nations Headquarters, on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was convened at the initiative of HE President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump. It was co-hosted by HE President Trump and the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The summit was attended by HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; HE President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; HE President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto; HE Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; HE Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Moustafa Kamal Madbouly; HH Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and HH Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During the meeting, the leaders of Arab/OIC states thanked President Trump for calling for this important meeting.

They highlighted the unbearable situation in the Gaza Strip, including the humanitarian catastrophe and high human toll, as well as its serious consequences for the region and impact on the Muslim world as a whole. They reiterated the common position rejecting forced-displacement and the need to allow the return of those who left.

The leaders emphasized the need to end the war and achieve an immediate ceasefire that would ensure releasing the hostages and allowing the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid as the first step toward a just and lasting peace.

They reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war and open horizons for a just and lasting peace.

They emphasized the need to work out details of a plan for stabilization, while ensuring stability in the West Bank and Jerusalem's Holy Sites. They supported Palestinian Authority reform efforts.

Participants affirmed the need to ensure a comprehensive plan for reconstruction in Gaza, based on the Arab and OIC plan, as well as security arrangements, with international assistance supporting the Palestinian leadership, and expressed commitment to work together to ensure the success of plans and to rebuild the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

They also emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure that this meeting is the beginning of a process on the right path to a future of peace and regional cooperation.