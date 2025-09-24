Katara Hosts Cultural Event Marking Anniversary Of Qatar-Austria Diplomatic Relations
Doha, Qatar: Hall 32 at the Cultural Village Foundation-Katara hosted a special cultural event titled 'Culinary Arts'.
The event was organized by Katara in cooperation with the Austrian Embassy in Doha, as part of the celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Austria.
It was interspersed with serving one of the most illustrious Austrian dishes in an awe-inspiring atmosphere that embodies the spirit of cultural exchange and humanitarian engagement among peoples.
This event came as part of Katara's mission to support cultural diversity and overture to the world's civilizations, and hosting such activities literally nurtures the cultural scenes in Qatar, endowing the public with an opportunity to have a closer look at the mores of peoples, something that substantially promotes cultural dialogue which Katara has always been striving to consolidate through international events, said General Manager of Katara, Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti.
For her part, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the State of Qatar, HE Erika Bernhard, expressed her gratification for this participation, emphasizing that culture is the true bridge between nations, and there is a belief in the criticality of these bridges to promote people-to-people friendship and understanding.
As part of the shared heritage between the two nations in cuisine and cooking, Her Excellency added that the Embassy is pleased to serve the apple strudel, a symbol of Austrian hospitality, alongside the creation of a dish that combines traditional and local elements as a reflection of the deep relationship and friendship with the State of Qatar.
Katara continues to organize numerous events in collaboration with various diplomatic missions, thereby contributing to strengthening the people-to-people bridges of understanding and Doha's stature as a global destination for dialogue and cultural diversity.
