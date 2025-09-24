Qatar Press Center Announces New Board Of Directors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The founding members of the Qatar Press Center have announced the restructuring of the Center's Board of Directors in line with Articles 6 and 7 of its Statute.

The new Board is headed by Abdulrahman Majid Al-Qahtani as Chairman, with membership comprising Jaber Salem Al-Harami, Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi, Abdullah Taleb Al-Marri, Faisal Abdulhamid Al-Mudhahika, Falih Hussein Al-Hajri, and Faisal Mohammed Abdullah.