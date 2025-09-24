Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Press Center Announces New Board Of Directors

Qatar Press Center Announces New Board Of Directors


2025-09-24 02:01:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The founding members of the Qatar Press Center have announced the restructuring of the Center's Board of Directors in line with Articles 6 and 7 of its Statute.

The new Board is headed by Abdulrahman Majid Al-Qahtani as Chairman, with membership comprising Jaber Salem Al-Harami, Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi, Abdullah Taleb Al-Marri, Faisal Abdulhamid Al-Mudhahika, Falih Hussein Al-Hajri, and Faisal Mohammed Abdullah.

MENAFN24092025000063011010ID1110106250

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search