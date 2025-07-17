Axmed And Every Pregnancy Announce Transformative Partnership To Enhance Access To Affordable Essential Medicines For Mothers And Babies Affected By Conflict And Crisis

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Approximately 92% of maternal deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. In these regions, pregnant women are dying from preventable causes due to lack of access to and high costs of essential medicines and health supplies. Families in low-income countries often pay more than double for the same medicines as families in high-income settings.

This new collaboration will provide Every Pregnancy partners access to affordable and quality medicines through Axmed's pioneering B2B marketplace. Together, Every Pregnancy and Axmed will break down systemic barriers that prevent medicines from reaching mothers and newborns – including fragmented supply chains, missed demand, and the limited purchasing power of local NGOs who are best positioned to meet the needs of local populations.

"No mother or newborn should die simply because of where they live or how much they earn," said Emmanuel Akpakwu, Founder & CEO of Axmed . "Through our partnership with Every Pregnancy, we're combining cutting-edge procurement and supply technology with a powerful network of frontline maternal health providers to drive systemic change – faster, smarter, and at the scale this crisis demands."

Through its tech-enabled procurement platform, Axmed aggregates demand from public, private, and nonprofit health care procurers, enabling bulk purchasing directly from qualified manufacturers and drastically reducing costs and improving the quality of products. By partnering with Every Pregnancy, Axmed extends its platform's reach and impact in over 20 countries with high burdens of maternal mortality – including Nigeria, Sudan, Pakistan, Palestine, and more.

"This is what it looks like when community power and innovation work hand-in-hand," said Isra Chaker, CEO of Every Pregnancy . "Our collaboration with Axmed is about more than access – it's about equity, justice, and building responsive health care systems that save lives."

The Axmed–Every Pregnancy partnership marks a turning point in equitable health care delivery for moms and babies, so that one day, every mother and child will have access to the quality care they deserve.

About Axmed:

Axmed is a technology-enabled marketplace revolutionizing how medicines and health products are sourced, financed, procured, and delivered across low- and middle-income countries. By digitizing large-scale procurement and aggregating demand across diverse procurers, Axmed enables direct access to a trusted network of local and international prequalified suppliers. Visit .

About Every Pregnancy:

Every Pregnancy is a faith–inspired initiative committed to ensuring safe pregnancies and healthy newborns in areas impacted by conflict or crisis. The organization unites a coalition of over 40 faith–inspired philanthropists and NGOs across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Pakistan, Yemen, and beyond. Visit .

