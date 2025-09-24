Jordan, EU Co-Chair High-Level Meeting On Protecting Palestinian Children

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, September 24 (Petra) -- Jordan and the European Union co-chaired a high-level ministerial meeting for the "Call to Action for Children in the West Bank and Gaza" initiative on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General AssemblyThe meeting was held in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and co-chaired by Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Hager Lahbib.In a powerful opening, Safadi called for a moment of silence for the children of Gaza, highlighting the devastating toll of the Israeli military campaign.He accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza and underscored the urgent need for international action to protect Palestinian children, citing harrowing cases of starvation, violence and trauma in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank."Children are dying by the hour either by bullets or hunger," Safadi said, noting that over 60,000 Palestinian children have been killed or injured in Gaza and over 200 children killed in the occupied West Bank in the past two years.He added that continued global silence and inaction enable Israel's impunity.Safadi called for united international efforts to uphold international law, protect children and ensure accountability.He reaffirmed that the "Call to Action" initiative, launched by Jordan, Belgium and the EU in 2023, now supported by 71 countries, aims to raise awareness, mobilise support and enhance humanitarian response for Palestinian children."This is a call for the right of Palestinian children to live, learn, play and dream," he concluded, urging all UN member states to stand for justice and join the initiative.