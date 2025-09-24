PHCC Starts Issuing Medical Fitness Certificate For Those Wishing To Perform Hajj Pilgrimage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) announced that it has begun accepting applications for the Medical Fitness Certificate for individuals intending to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this season, in collaboration with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.

It emphasized that it is the only entity vested with the authority to issue this certificate in the State of Qatar, confirming its full readiness to provide the online service until Oct. 31.

The service was launched and enhanced to operate online through the Cerner Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, ensuring expedited and accurate processing. This system securely and directly links the medical evaluation results with Awqaf, in compliance with the standards approved by the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Qatari Hajj Mission.

Applicants seeking this certificate are received at all PHCC Family Medicine Centers during morning and evening hours throughout the week, either by scheduled appointment or via walk-in without prior booking, PHCC stated.

It added that eligibility requirements have been set by the competent authorities, which stress that pilgrims must be free of complex medical conditions such as end-organ failure (including heart, lung, liver, or kidney failure), neurological or psychiatric disorders that impair cognition and behavior, dementia, high-risk or late-term pregnancy, as well as active infectious diseases or cancer undergoing treatment.