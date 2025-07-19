Azerbaijan And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Strategic Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Azernews reports, citing Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs via social media platform X.

During the call, the two officials discussed bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with ongoing efforts to strengthen the close and brotherly ties between the two nations. They also highlighted productive collaboration on multilateral platforms, particularly within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).