Azerbaijan And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Strategic Cooperation
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Azernews reports, citing Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs via social media platform X.
During the call, the two officials discussed bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with ongoing efforts to strengthen the close and brotherly ties between the two nations. They also highlighted productive collaboration on multilateral platforms, particularly within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment