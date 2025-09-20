Sugar, Cooking Oil, Gold Prices Down In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some food items and gold prices declined while that of other food items stayed stable during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the rate of a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar decreased from 2,450afs to 2,350afs and a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil fell from 1,600afs to 1,550afs.

But the prices of some essential food items remained unchanged during the week.



A 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour sold at 1,400afs

A 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice cost 2,600afs

A kilogram of African black tea at 380afs One kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350afs

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,450afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,400afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,600afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol remained stable at 71afs and diesel at 71afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said one kilogram of the commodity was sold for 50afs.

Gold prices down

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went down from 6,300afs to 6,270afs and the same amount of the Russian variety from 5,000afs to 4,890afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 67.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 230afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 68.10afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 235afs.

